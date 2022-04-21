CM Jagan to release Rs 115 crore for women SHGs tomorrow

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: All arrangements are in place for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Friday visit to Ongole for the release of the YSR Zero Interest Scheme amount, which will be credited directly to the women's self-help group beneficiaries’ bank accounts, in the third phase. Officials of the Intelligence Service Wing, district administration and police department on Wednesday inspected the areas where the CM will be visiting as part of his one-day tour.

The CM will be releasing Rs 115.56 crore zero-interest subsidy amount for all 74,260 women SHGs of the erstwhile Prakasam district. Principal secretary Gopalkrishna Dwivedi, SERP CEO A Md Imtiaz, district collector AS Dinesh Kumar, SP Malika Garg, AP ISW-DSP Prasad, joint collector Abhishikt Kishore and others visited the ABM college grounds where the CM’s helicopter will land. Then the officials visited the PVR Municipal Boys High School where the Chief Minister will release the 3rd phase ‘YSR Zero interest’ repayment amount. The police department will deploy 2,500 personnel for the Bandobast duty.