Develop App to root out corruption: CM Jagan to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to develop an App along the lines of the Disha App to enable the general public to register their complaints about corruption in the government departments to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). He wanted the App to be developed in such a way that a complainant can send audio and video evidences pertaining to the corrupt activity to the ACB.

Reviewing the functioning of the Home Department at a meeting on Wednesday, Jagan said the ACB should strive to root out corruption in all the government departments. The new App should be an effective tool to cleanse the system. Wide publicity should be given to the toll-free No 14400 set up to fight corruption.

Special attention should be paid to the departments where the incidence of corruption is high. The village and ward secretariat system should be free from graft. There should be no scope for corruption in registration of land and other related activities, he averred.

Welfare schemes like Goru Muddha and Sampoorna Poshana should be implemented in an effective manner, Jagan said. Highlighting that Rs 1.35 lakh crore was provided to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes through the direct benefit transfer in the last three years, he said another Rs 2.5 lakh crore will be disbursed in the next two years in a transparent manner. The ACB, Disha and SEB police stations should come up at the mandal level. The officials should enure that those who are arrested in bribery cases, are severely punished. The existing laws should be strengthened to root out corruption, he asserted.

Reviewing Disha App, the Chief Minister underlined the need for further reducing the response time from the present 10-15 minutes after receiving an SOS.He directed the authorities to evolve stringent protocols to implement the Disha Act more effectively. The prime objective is not just to prevent the crimes against women, but to punish the perpetrators, he explained.

Underlining the need to curb smuggling of drugs, he said, “There should be no place for narcotics in the State.’’ Vigil on colleges should be stepped up. It will be helpful if an informer system is developed at the college level to curb drug abuse. A special call centre should be set up in the SEB to curb bootlegging effectively. The Forensic Department should also be strengthened to crack cases speedily, he said.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy were present.