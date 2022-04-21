STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eye on investment, govt to set up 1,000-acre SEZ corridor in Satya Sai district

The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has sent proposals to the government for acquiring 880 acres from farmers for the proposed SEZ in the district.

Special Economic Zone Representational image (Photo| Special arrangement)

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Aimed at generating employment opportunities for locals who migrate to other parts of the State and country in search of livelihood due to persistent drought conditions, the State government is gearing up to set up a Special  Economic Zone (SEZ) corridor in around 1,000 acres in the newly-formed Satya Sai district. 

While the government has set up an industrial corridor in Hindupur, where a few firms have already started their operations, the proposed SEZ will come up at Tekulodu in Chilamathur Mandal, bordering Karnataka. The new SEZ at Tekulodu, just 100 km away from Bengaluru, is expected to attract more companies.

The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has sent proposals to the government for acquiring 880 acres from farmers for the proposed SEZ in the district. Of the total 880 acres, 174 acres are patta lands and the remaining, assigned lands. Authorities have proposed to pay Rs 25 lakh per acre, irrespective of the type of land, and sent proposals to the government in this regard.  

Following the proposal to create a SEZ corridor at Tekulodu, the land value in the area witnessed a three-fold increase with many realtors evincing interest to buy land in and around the corridor. While the APIIC has already earmarked 200 acres for commissioning the SEZ, it is planing to acquire more land as a standby. Once the industries start functioning, it is expected to provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to thousands of locals.  

Further, the proposed new industrial corridor is well-connected by road and adjacent to National Highway 544 (Pune) and NH-44 Benguluru-Hyderabad. Also, the presence of the Kia car manufacturing plant, Nasin Training Institute and Indus Gene Vaccine manufacturing plant in the district is expected to attract more industries to the corridor. 

APIIC chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy told TNIE that plans are afoot to develop the SEZ corridor into an electronics and biotechnology hub. He said water pipelines were laid with an outlay of Rs 10 crore. Officials anticipate that companies will make a beeline to set up their units as the corridor is close to Bengaluru airport.

