Husband’s friend ‘rapes’ woman in kids’ presence

The incident took place at Chavatapalem of Gudur rural mandal in Tirupati late on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A 21-year-old woman from a tribal community was allegedly raped by her husband’s friend in the presence of her two children. The incident took place at Chavatapalem of Gudur rural mandal in Tirupati late on Tuesday. The woman lodged a complaint with the Gudur rural police on Wednesday. According to circle inspector P Srinivasa Reddy, the woman and her kids were sleeping outside their house when the accused, Soga Harinarayana alias Hari Kutti, who lives in the same locality and is an animal-rearer, assaulted her. Her husband Dega Sai Kumar, a construction worker, was not present at the house.

Taking the advantage of the situation, Hari Narayana misbehaved with the woman and hit her with a stick, the police said. She was then dragged to a nearby field where she was allegedly raped in front of her children. He fled after committing the crime. “The survivor was taken to the local government hospital for a medical examination. A rape case has been booked against the accused and we are searching for him,” the officer added.

Lecturer suspended

Anantapur: The education department on Wednesday suspended a contract junior lecturer for allegedly harassing girl students of the Government Junior College in Talapula. Deputy education officer Raghunath Reddy said the lecturer, J Nagaraju Naik, sent lewd messages to his students on WhatsApp, after which an enquiry was set up.

