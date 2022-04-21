TDP celebrates Naidu’s birthday on grand note; CM, Guv extend wishes 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP leaders and cadre celebrated the 73rd birthday of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in a grand note on Wednesday. Naidu visited the Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. Former Ministers K Atchannaidu, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, former MLC Budda Venkanna and other leaders accompanied the TDP chief during his temple visit.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Naidu said he sought the blessings of Goddess for necessary strength and energy to stand by the side of the people. The party leaders welcomed Naidu with a giant garland which was presented with the help of a crane. Naidu cut a 73 kg birthday cake. Governor Biswa Busan Harichandan, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, among others, wished him.