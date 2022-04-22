STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APIIC readies Rs 190 crore plan to supply water to Kopparthi industrial hub

In the DPR, the corporation has proposed to draw water from the Brahmam Sagar project internal to the Telugu Ganga project through separate pipelines from Mydukur to Kopparthi.

Published: 22nd April 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub at Kopparthi in Kadapa district I Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has readied a detailed project report (DPR) with an outlay of Rs 190 crore for laying water pipelines and supplying water to companies that set up their manufacturing units in the mega industrial hub at Kopparthi industrial corridor in Kadapa district. 

In the DPR, the corporation has proposed to draw water from the Brahmam Sagar project internal to the Telugu Ganga project through separate pipelines from Mydukur to Kopparthi. For this, a 33-km-long pipeline with 40 MLD capacity will be laid. Furthermore, a storage sump with a capacity of 1,460 MLD will also be built. The APIIC will be floating tenders for execution of the project, which would be completed in 12 months.

Additionally, the APIIC has taken up the construction of internal roads in the industrial corridor at a cost of Rs 26 crore. While a few firms have already started production from clusters 1 and 2, more have evinced interest to set up units in the industrial corridor. Recently, the authorities allotted 11.38 acres for a garment factory, 2.80 acres to Rocket Pharmaceuticals and 23.71 acres for Markfed godowns. It may be noted that the YS Rajasekhar Reddy government had earmarked 6,700 acres for establishing the Kopparthi industrial corridor. After Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed office, more focus was laid on setting up industries at Kopparthi.

Jagan laid the foundation for 23 industrial units, including five mega units, at the electronics manufacturing cluster and 18 small- and medium-scale units, last December.Chandrahas Technologies will invest Rs 109 crore at Kopparthi and give direct employment to nearly 1,400 people.Dixon Technologies India, which is planning to start its operations from Kopparthy in August, hopes to employ 3,000 people after investing Rs 127 crore. Also, parcels of land have been allotted to RDL, Sumitra Labs and BSL Laboratory Pharmaceuticals.

33-km pipeline

A 33-km-long pipeline with 40 MLD capacity will be laid. A 1,460 MLD storage sump will also be built. The APIIC is aiming to complete the project in 12 months

