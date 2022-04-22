CII to organise EXCON in Bengaluru from May 17 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised a roadshow here on Thursday to announce EXCON, which witnessed the participation of senior government officials along with industry leaders and stakeholders from the infrastructure and construction equipment sector.EXCON, South Asia’s largest construction equipment and construction technology trade fair, organised by the CII is scheduled to be held from May 17 to 21 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.

Delivering the keynote address at the roadshow Principal Secretary (Transport, Roads and Buildings) MT Krishna Babu said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a greater thrust to improving infrastructure efficiency and reducing the cost of logistics to industry. He said AP is the only State, which has attracted a greater number of national highway projects in the country. Connecting Vijayawada to Bangalore through greenfield express highway would reduce travel time and would be beneficial to the State, he said.

TR Bharathan, member, EXCON-2021 steering committee and chief advisor, Puzzolana Group said, “This is the 11th edition of the EXCON and our theme this year is Building India for a New World: Competitiveness, Growth, Sustainability, Technology. It will exemplify the role of innovation in infrastructure development to achieve vision of making India the global hub for construction equipment manufacturing.