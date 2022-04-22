RTA officials ‘hijack’ car for CM Jagan’s convoy, CMO intervenes and suspends two

By Express News Service

ONGOLE / VIJAYAWADA: An Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) and a home guard, who forcibly took away an SUV in which a family was going to Tirumala on a pilgrimage from Vinukonda, for using it in the convoy of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his scheduled visit to Ongole, were suspended on Thursday, as their action attracted widespread criticism from different quarters.

Opposition TDP, BJP and Jana Sena took a swipe at the YSRC government for causing severe inconvenience to a family, which was left stranded on the road. Former minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy apologised to the family and said the Chief Minister took serious view of the incident.The family of Vemula Srinivas from Vinukonda in Palnadu district stopped at a roadside hotel for dinner in Ongole on their way to Tirumala. They hired the vehicle from a travel agency to go to Tirumala.

Home guard Tirupal Reddy, who was attached to the RTA, approached the car driver and asked him to come with him as the vehicle would be used for the CM’s convoy on Friday. The driver told him that he could not come as the vehicle was hired by a family to go to Tirumala, but the latter did not budge. Srinivas’ family came out of the hotel and told the home guard that they were going to Tirumala and they could not give the vehicle for the CM’s convoy.

The family of Vemula Srinivas, which was left stranded on the road in Ongole on Wednesday night after their vehicle was forcibly taken away by a home guard for CM’s convoy | EXPRESS

Ignoring their request, the home guard forcibly took away the vehicle. Srinivas informed the matter to the travel agency, which sent another vehicle to Ongole, but the family was left stranded on the road for a couple of hours. As the news went viral, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took a serious view of the incident and asked the CMO to initiate action against those responsible for it.

District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar directed the Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) to submit a detailed report on the incident. After conducting an internal inquiry, the RTA authorities suspended AMVI A Sandhya and repatriated the home guard to the police department. The home guard was later suspended.

Balineni termed the incident unfortunate. “The YSRC government will never allow this kind of ill-treatment to people. This is a highly condemnable act and we apologise to the family which faced trouble at night due to the inhuman behaviour of the AMVI and the home guard,’’ the former minister said.

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu termed the snatching away of a family’s car by the RTA officials for use in the CM’s convoy atrocious. He said the incident once again exposed how the anarchic regime was afflicting the people of the State for the past three years. He demanded that the YSRC government explain whether the State economy had slipped into such a pitiable state that it was not able to arrange a car from its own resources for the CM’s convoy.

Condemning the incident, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said, “Having a budget of `2.56 lakh crore and a capacity to get `7.77 lakh crore debts, the YSRC government had resorted to forcibly take away vehicles of private individuals for the CM’s tour. Are the officials allowing private vehicles in the CM’s convoy?”

State BJP chief Somu Veerraju also strongly condemned the incident.