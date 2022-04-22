TDP launches digital membership drive, claims 8,768 hits in one second

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday launched the party’s digital and paperless membership drive, aimed at taking enrolment closer to supporters in the two Telugu States and abroad. Any person can become a member through WhatsApp, Telegram and ‘Mana TDP app’. Digital membership cards will help activists access all the services of the party, Naidu said.

Saying that the TDP has over 70 lakh committed members, he said once the membership drive was launched, over 8,768 hits were registered in just one second. This showed the zeal and enthusiasm among the activists, he said. Naidu said the TDP would always look at its members as a family by giving them political, financial, educational and health empowerment at every step. Nearly Rs 100 crore of accident insurance was paid to the families of over 4,844 activists who were killed in accidents. About 2,750 children were given educational opportunities.

Naidu urged all like-minded people to join the party to help in the ‘reconstruction of the AP State’. The Jagan rule has caused severe damage and made the people psychologically sick, he alleged.He called upon the party activists and general public to use social media effectively to expose the YSRC government. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh accused the chief minister of trying to sabotage the launch of the TDP membership drive. Lokesh said the YSRC government stooped to the level of writing a four-page letter to WhatsApp only to create hurdles to the TDP paperless enrollment programme.