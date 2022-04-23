STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP to field candidate in Atmakur bypoll

Addressing the media in Atmakur town on Friday, he said the BJP candidate for the election would be announced soon.

BJP state working president Somu Veerraju (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The BJP will be contesting the ensuing by-election to the Atmakur constituency, party State president Somu Veerraju has said. Addressing the media in Atmakur town on Friday, he said the BJP candidate for the election would be announced soon. Stating that corruption and black marketing have increased in the YSRC regime, Veerraju alleged that the State government is using the police to commit irregularities. 

“Innocent people are being booked by the police for political reasons,” he observed. Citing  The reasons are as funny as thieves planning to steal iron scrap from a shop and entered the court when dogs chased them and decamped with the material evidence connected to the Kakani GovThe BJP leader asked officials to keep in mind that politicians continue in power only for five years, but government employees serve the public for 40 years. BJP State Secretary S Suresh Reddy, MLC V Narayana Reddy, party spokesperson K Anjaneya Reddy were present.

