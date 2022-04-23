Energy security: utilities take up ‘go electric’ campaign 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Power utilities in the State have taken up ‘Go Electric’ campaign to spread awareness about the benefits of e-mobility, with an objective to bring electric vehicle revolution in the State, thereby ensuring energy security and reducing carbon emission.

As part of the initiative, the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) in coordination with AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), with the support of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), has organised Electric Vehicle Exhibition of EV two wheelers, three wheelers and four wheelers at Vidyut Soudha in Vijayawada. A road show was also taken up.

Energy secretary B Sreedhar, in his message, said “the State government is taking productive measures to promote electric vehicles and establish charging infrastructure which would help the State to take lead in the emerging electric vehicles industry, increase energy security in the State, control pollution and improve air quality. The electric mobility can boost the economic and industrial competitiveness, creating a congenial atmosphere for attracting investments”.

The ‘Go electric’ campaign will address these two challenges by creating awareness among the general public regarding adoption of electric mobility and sustainable transportation ecosystem. “Enhanced consumer awareness on benefits of adopting EVs will take forward the movement in the State,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the APTRANSCO Joint Managing Director, Vigilance, B Malla Reddy said fossil fuels like coal, petroleum and natural gas which are being used in our daily lives are going to get exhausted in near future. Also, the vehicles that use fossil fuels produce a lot of pollution. An alternative solution is the use of electric vehicles that will protect the environment, create ecological balance and reduce pollution.