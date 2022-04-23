STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Energy security: utilities take up ‘go electric’ campaign 

The ‘Go electric’ campaign will address these two challenges by creating awareness among the general public regarding adoption of electric mobility and sustainable transportation ecosystem.

Published: 23rd April 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Electric vehicle, Electric car, EV, EV charging station

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Power utilities in the State have taken up ‘Go Electric’ campaign to spread awareness about the benefits of e-mobility, with an objective to bring electric vehicle revolution in the State, thereby ensuring energy security and reducing carbon emission. 

As part of the initiative, the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) in coordination with AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), with the support of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), has organised Electric Vehicle Exhibition of EV two wheelers, three wheelers and four wheelers at Vidyut Soudha in Vijayawada. A road show was also taken up.

Energy secretary B Sreedhar, in his message, said “the State government is taking productive measures to promote electric vehicles and establish charging infrastructure which would help the State to take lead in the emerging electric vehicles industry, increase energy security in the State, control pollution and improve air quality. The electric mobility can boost the economic and industrial competitiveness, creating a congenial atmosphere for attracting investments”.

The ‘Go electric’ campaign will address these two challenges by creating awareness among the general public regarding adoption of electric mobility and sustainable transportation ecosystem. “Enhanced consumer awareness on benefits of adopting EVs will take forward the movement in the State,”  he said. 

Speaking on the occasion, the APTRANSCO Joint Managing Director, Vigilance, B Malla Reddy said fossil fuels like coal, petroleum and natural gas which are being used in our daily lives are going to get exhausted in near future. Also, the vehicles that use fossil fuels produce a lot of pollution. An alternative solution is the use of electric vehicles that will protect the environment, create ecological balance and reduce pollution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh NREDCAP AP State Energy Conservation Mission APSECM Go Electric
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp