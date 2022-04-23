IIT expert team inspects Polavaram project site

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team of experts from IITs and other institutions visited the Polavaram project site to study the erosion at the ECRF dam due to floods. The experts were explained the current situation by Polavaram project engineers and MEIL engineers, who are executing the project.

The team of 14 experts, including Prof VS Raju, former director of IIT Delhi, Prof GV Ramna, director of IIT Delhi, Prof Janaki Ramaiah, assistant professor IIT Tirupati, geo-technical engineers from VS Raju Consultancies and engineers from Water Resources Department visited the project site. They inspected D Wall at GAP-II, ECRF works, lower cofferdam works and Ring

The team of 14 experts at the project site on Friday | Express

Bund works being executed at GAP 1.

The team will interact with officials of the Water Resources Department on Saturday in Rajamahendraravarm to brainstorm the solutions to the problems regarding the diaphragm wall of the project, which was damaged in the heavy floods. Officials from Jal Shakti ministry, Polavaram Project Authority and CWC are expected to attend the meet. Polavaram chief engineer Sudhakar Babu, SE Narasimha Murhty, advisor Giridhar Reddy and MEIL CGM Muddukrishna were present.