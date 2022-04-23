STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu consoles Survivor’s family, says women unsafe under YSRC Govt

Naidu termed it an insult to the YSRC government that the woman had to undergo the long agony till her father, brother and relatives rescued her.

Published: 23rd April 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu. ( File Photo)

N Chandrababu Naidu. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the sexual assault of a woman on the Vijayawada GGH premises, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu held the government’s inefficiency responsible for the incident. 

“As a citizen of this State, I am feeling ashamed of this (the incident). The Chief Minister should have come directly to the hospital to console the victim’s family. The CM’s irresponsible rule is the reason for the ongoing atrocities against women.”The TDP chief visited the GGH on Friday and consoled the family members of the survivor.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu asked why the government and the police could not take any action even though the victim’s father had complained to the police very early. Naidu termed it an insult to the YSRC government that the woman had to undergo the long agony till her father, brother and relatives rescued her. “They broke open the doors, saved the woman and caught one of the offenders. This was enough to say how anti-social elements are rearing their ugly heads. Women and girls are not safe under the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime,” he said.

Naidu demanded that the government appoint a special court for the trial of the case. The three accused were identified as Srikant, China Babu Rao and Jorangula Pawan Kalyan. They should be hanged to ensure justice to the victim, he demanded. Expressing concern, Naidu also announced Rs 5 lakh assistance for the woman on behalf of the TDP. The government should pay Rs 1 crore compensation and give a job to the woman, he demanded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu TDP YSRC Government
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp