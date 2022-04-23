Naidu consoles Survivor’s family, says women unsafe under YSRC Govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the sexual assault of a woman on the Vijayawada GGH premises, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu held the government’s inefficiency responsible for the incident.

“As a citizen of this State, I am feeling ashamed of this (the incident). The Chief Minister should have come directly to the hospital to console the victim’s family. The CM’s irresponsible rule is the reason for the ongoing atrocities against women.”The TDP chief visited the GGH on Friday and consoled the family members of the survivor.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu asked why the government and the police could not take any action even though the victim’s father had complained to the police very early. Naidu termed it an insult to the YSRC government that the woman had to undergo the long agony till her father, brother and relatives rescued her. “They broke open the doors, saved the woman and caught one of the offenders. This was enough to say how anti-social elements are rearing their ugly heads. Women and girls are not safe under the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime,” he said.

Naidu demanded that the government appoint a special court for the trial of the case. The three accused were identified as Srikant, China Babu Rao and Jorangula Pawan Kalyan. They should be hanged to ensure justice to the victim, he demanded. Expressing concern, Naidu also announced Rs 5 lakh assistance for the woman on behalf of the TDP. The government should pay Rs 1 crore compensation and give a job to the woman, he demanded.