STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

NIA files chargesheet against two in spy case

These SIM cards were subscribed in the name of Indian fishermen of Gujarat, who were arrested by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency  in 2020. 

Published: 23rd April 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Hack, Spyware, Security

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against two persons in a case filed in 2021 for their alleged involvement in espionage activities with an intention to wage war against India. According to a press release issued by NIA, Hyderabad, the two accused were identified as Altaf Hussain Ghanchi Bhai alias Shakil (27) from Gujarat and a Pakistani national, Waseem. 

The case was first registered by Andhra Pradesh State Counter Intelligence Cell on January 10, 2020, based on information that Pakistani agents are trying to carry out anti-national activities.Later, the case was handed over to the NIA. 

On December 23, 2021, the NIA registered a case and found that Pakistani agents are collecting crucial and sensitive information pertaining to defence establishments from Indian Armed Forces personnel by engaging civilians, through social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram.

During the investigation, NIA officials reportedly found that Altaf Hussain Ghanchi Bhai, on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers, had clandestinely activated WhatsApp by passing on OTPs received on Indian SIM numbers to his handlers in Pakistan for collection and transmission of sensitive information pertaining to Indian defence forces and establishments. 

These SIM cards were subscribed in the name of Indian fishermen of Gujarat, who were arrested by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency  in 2020.“The investigation into the case established that these SIM cards were illegally routed back to India to the arrested accused, Altaf Hussain Ghanchi Bhai, who activated seven such SIM cards on directions of his handlers in Pakistan. Altaf hails from Godhra of Panchmahal district (Gujarat) and played a crucial role in managing logistics and providing SIM cards and money management. He was arrested on October 25, 2021,” the NIA said in the release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Investigation Agency NIA
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp