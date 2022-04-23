STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ruckus at Old GGH, bid to attack Padma

However, she resisted the attack and dared Naidu and his party leaders for a debate on attacks on women during the previous TDP regime.

Published: 23rd April 2022 05:59 AM

AP Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma arrives at Old GGH in Vijayawada to meet the rape survivor on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed at the Old Government General Hospital in the city on Friday when TDP and YSRC activists nearly came to blows after a heated argument between opposition party leaders and AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma. It all happened in the presence of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu when she visited the hospital to console the rape victim. Padma was nearly attacked by a TDP leader. However, she resisted the attack and dared Naidu and his party leaders for a debate on attacks on women during the previous TDP regime.

Speaking to the media later, Padma expressed her anger against TDP leaders for their rude behaviour with her and advised them to refrain from indulging in cheap gimmicks. “The TDP leaders should feel ashamed for their rude behaviour. Former MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao and other leaders used abusive language against me,” she said.

She slammed Naidu for stooping to the level of threatening the Women’s Commission Chairperson. “When I went to the Old GGH,  scores of TDP activists were there. Stating that the Opposition Leader was visiting the hospital, they prevented me and raised slogans against me. It took more than 10 minutes for me to go into the hospital to visit the rape victim. Bonda Uma tried to stop me while I was speaking to the rape victim in the very presence of TDP chief,” she said. 

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh, who visited the hospital, along with Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, condemned the rude behaviour of TDP leaders with Padma. Later, Padma summoned Naidu and Bonda Uma to appear before the Women’s Commission on April 27.

