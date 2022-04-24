STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ambati slams Naidu, dares him for debate on  diaphragm wall damage 

He challenged Naidu for a debate on Polavaram anytime, anywhere.

Published: 24th April 2022 06:40 AM

YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu

YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu reiterated that previous TDP government’s faulty decision-making was the reason for the damage of the diaphragm wall of the Polavaram Project. Speaking to mediapersons, he took objection to TDP chief N Chandrabbu Naidu’s comments and said the TDP chief was trying to mislead the people. Explaining the salient features of Polavaram project with focus on the diaphragm wall, the minister said it is worrying that a section of media is reporting selected facts about the project and its progress. 

He challenged Naidu for a debate on Polavaram anytime, anywhere. “Lack of proper planning in execution of Polavaram project works by the previous government has led to the submergence of several villages, even before R&R package was implemented. After our government was formed, we completed the R& R package and completed the upper cofferdam,” the  minister said. 

The minister explained that an expert committee from IIT and other institutions has visited the project site to inspect if the damaged diaphragm wall could be used and what needs to be done to address the issue. A report will be submitted by the team which interacted with the water resources department today and based on the report further action will be taken,” he said. 

He added that to fill the eroded area near the diaphragm wall `800 crore would be required according to preliminary estimates, and pumping out the water to allow works would cost an estimated `2,000 crore. “The diaphragm wall constructed at the cost of `450 crore has become useless and the previous TDP is responsible for it,” he said.

TAGS
Ambati Rambabu N Chandrabbu Naidu TDP Polavaram Project
Comments

