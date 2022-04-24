Dastagiri alleges lapses in security

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Dastagiri, the accused-turned-approver in former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, has alleged lapses in the police security being provided to him. He told the media on Saturday that despite a directive by district SP Anburajan, the police were not providing him security.

He said when the issue was brought to the notice of Pulivendula CI, the officer expressed helplessness.

“They are saying that they will not accompany me as bodyguards, but only conduct surveillance and that too, only in Pulivendula. They refuse to accompany me when I go to Proddatur or Kadapa,” he said.

Meanwhile, refuting the allegation, Pulivendula DSP E Srinviasulu said they have been providing 1+1 security to Dastagiri. In a press release, he said round-the-clock security is being provided to him irrespective of where he is going. Additionally, a picket has been set up to provide security to his family members.

The police officer said Dastagiri can inform even the DSP, if he is going out of Pulivendula, but the same was not done. He said the point book with the constable with signatures of Dastagiri is proof of security provided to him. When the same was produced in the court following a petition by Dastagiri, the court dismissed the petition, he explained.