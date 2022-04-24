STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dastagiri alleges lapses in security

Dastagiri, the accused-turned-approver in former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, has alleged  lapses in the police security being provided to him.

Published: 24th April 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

YS Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his residence in Pulivendula in March 2019. (File Photo| EPS)

YS Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his residence in Pulivendula in March 2019. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Dastagiri, the accused-turned-approver in former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, has alleged lapses in the police security being provided to him. He told the media on Saturday that despite a directive by district SP Anburajan, the police were not providing him security. 

He said when the issue was brought to the notice of Pulivendula CI, the officer expressed helplessness. 
“They are saying that they will not accompany me as bodyguards, but only conduct surveillance and that too, only in Pulivendula. They refuse to accompany me when I go to Proddatur or Kadapa,” he said. 
Meanwhile, refuting the allegation, Pulivendula DSP E Srinviasulu said they have been providing 1+1 security to Dastagiri. In a press release, he said round-the-clock security is being provided to him irrespective of where he is going. Additionally, a picket has been set up to provide security to his family members. 

The police officer said Dastagiri can inform even the DSP, if he is going out of Pulivendula, but the same was not done. He said the point book with the constable with signatures of Dastagiri is proof of security provided to him. When the same was produced in the court following a petition by Dastagiri, the court dismissed the petition, he explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Vivekananda Reddy YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp