Expedite rape case probe: AP Women’s panel 

VIJAYAWADA: AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma met Vijayawada City Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata on Saturday morning and asked him to initiate action against those who created ruckus at the Vijayawada Old Government General Hospital (GGH) during her visit to meet a rape survivor on Friday. Padma also instructed the top police officer to expedite the investigation into the rape case and submit chargesheet in the court at the earliest.

Later, speaking to reporters, Padma alleged that the functioning of the Women’s Commission was poor during the TDP regime and added that the commission took Friday’s incident of opposition leaders obstructing her from visiting the hospital seriously. “The Commission has served summons on both TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and former MLA Bonda Umamaheshwara Rao asking them to appear before it on April 27, failing which action will be taken against them,” said Padma.

Responding to the controversial comments of former MLA Bonda Umamaheshwara Rao, questioning the integrity of the Women’s Commission and its functioning, Padma said: “Yes, the Women’s Commission is supreme and it has power to summon those who are disrespecting women. If they fail to appear before the commission, action will be initiated under the powers conferred on the commission.”Taking exception to Naidu’s behaviour at Vijayawada Old GGH, Padma said the Leader of the Opposition tried to gain political mileage out of the incident.

“Instead of consoling the rape survivor, the TDP leaders, including Naidu, demonstrated their power in front of me. I am holding cabinet rank and I have my rights. The opposition party leaders should know how to behave with women,” Padma fumed. Earlier, Padma visited the Old GGH again and met the rape survivor and her family members. She promised support from both the government and commission. She said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet the survivor personally at his office after her recovery.