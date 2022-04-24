STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prakasam Collector holds meet on malaria

Prakasam Collector Dinesh Kumar on Saturday directed the district medical and health department to take necessary steps to prevent spread of Malaria across the district.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam Collector Dinesh Kumar on Saturday directed the district medical and health department to take necessary steps to prevent spread of Malaria across the district. He urged the people to cooperate with the health department and observe dry day once every week.

In view of the World Malaria Day on April 25, the Collector conducted a review meeting with the officials concerned on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector directed the officials to make sure that all drains, water stagnating in low-laying areas, sumps  should be chlorinated along with spraying of malathion and oil balls to kill mosquito larvae.  The officials were instructed to lay special focus on cleaning drains near schools, hostels and low-laying areas.

