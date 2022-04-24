Prakasam SP launches DISHA Ambassadors

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam district Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg has announced yet another initiative — DISHA Ambassadors — on Saturday. Through this new programme, those inspiring 50 or more women to download the DISHA app will felicitate them with a gift hamper every week. Disha App downloads from Sunday to Saturday will be taken into consideration.

Any person, who has inspired or encouraged 50 or more women and young girls to register and download DISHA app can send their details along with mobile phone owners name, particulars to the ‘Prakasam district Police IT Core wing’s WhatsApp no: 9121102277.

Further, the IT Core wing will verify those details with the DISHA app database and prepare the ‘DISHA Ambassadors’ list for that week. The SP will discuss various women security issues with these ambassadors as it will be useful in improving security and protection of women.“We hope to encourage more women to download the DISHA app,” SP Malika Garg explained.