STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam SP launches DISHA Ambassadors

Prakasam district Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg has announced yet another initiative — DISHA Ambassadors — on Saturday.

Published: 24th April 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam district Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg has announced yet another initiative — DISHA Ambassadors — on Saturday. Through this new programme, those inspiring 50 or more women to download the DISHA app will felicitate them with a gift hamper every week. Disha App downloads from Sunday to Saturday will be taken into consideration.

Any person, who has inspired or encouraged 50 or more women and young girls to register and download DISHA app can send their details along with mobile phone owners name, particulars to the ‘Prakasam district Police IT Core wing’s WhatsApp no: 9121102277.

Further, the IT Core wing will verify those details with the DISHA app database and prepare the ‘DISHA Ambassadors’ list for that week. The SP will discuss various women security issues with these ambassadors as it will be useful in improving security and protection of women.“We hope to encourage more women to download the DISHA app,” SP Malika Garg explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malika Garg DISHA Ambassadors Disha App
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp