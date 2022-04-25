STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP bags national award for malaria elimination

For the last three years, the AP government has strived to make the State malaria-free and succeeded in bringing down malaria cases from 6,040 in 2018 to 1,139 in 2021.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has excelled in malaria elimination and has been selected for a national award to be conferred by the Union Health Ministry in New Delhi on World Malaria Day on April 25. For the last three years, the AP government has strived to make the State malaria-free and succeeded in bringing down malaria cases from 6,040 in 2018 to 1,139 in 2021. A total of 75,29,994 samples was tested for the disease in 2021. 

According to a press release issued by the State health department on Sunday, a total of 21.50 lakh mosquito nets were distributed in areas identified as high-risk zones. In total, 25.94 lakh nets were distributed across the state in 2021. Also, indoor residual spraying (IRS) was done in the high-risk zones. Last year, the IRS was done in 3,027 villages with 9.22 lakh population and district level officers were appointed to monitor the progress. Mosquito nets were also provided to health centres, schools and hostels. 

Under the name ‘Friday-Dry Day’, a mobile application was developed and all village and ward secretariats were asked to educate citizens about weekly cleaning of water storage containers such as overhead tanks, sumps and refrigerators. Panchayat raj, municipal administration and RWS departments also coordinated in the programme.  With the help of the fisheries department, 24 lakh Gambusia fish were supplied to aqua farmers. Only 117 cases of malaria have emerged so far this year, a senior health official said. 

Only 117 cases so far this year

