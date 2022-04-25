STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bapatla police destroy 3,200 litres of jaggery wash

The police have launched a special drive to prevent illegal manufacturing and distribution of ID liquor in the district.

Published: 25th April 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor

Representational Image

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police on Sunday destroyed 3,200 litres of jaggery wash during raids at several places in Bapatla district. The police have launched a special drive to prevent illegal manufacturing and distribution of ID liquor in the district.

Under the directions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal, the police along with Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials are conducting raids at several manufacturing units, especially in the forested regions of the district. In the last one week, as many as 1,500-2,000 litres of jaggery wash were destroyed. On Sunday, the police conducted raids at various places, including Ram Nagar under Chirala two town police station limits and found 1,400 litres of jaggery wash hidden in underground pits.

Along with this, about 1,800 litres of jaggery wash was found at Kunderuvagu in Stuvartupuram village under Vedullapalli police station limits. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said, “We want to eliminate ID liquor manufacturing in the district in the next two months.”

As part of this, extensive raids will be conducted across the district and strict action will be taken to prevent the illegal manufacturing, selling of ID liquor and ganja in the district.A special SP Bapatla helpline desk has been set up, where people can send information related to any illegal activities. He also called on the public to assist the police by informing them about ID liquor manufacturing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bapatla police jaggery wash
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp