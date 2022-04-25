Bapatla police destroy 3,200 litres of jaggery wash

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police on Sunday destroyed 3,200 litres of jaggery wash during raids at several places in Bapatla district. The police have launched a special drive to prevent illegal manufacturing and distribution of ID liquor in the district.

Under the directions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal, the police along with Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials are conducting raids at several manufacturing units, especially in the forested regions of the district. In the last one week, as many as 1,500-2,000 litres of jaggery wash were destroyed. On Sunday, the police conducted raids at various places, including Ram Nagar under Chirala two town police station limits and found 1,400 litres of jaggery wash hidden in underground pits.

Along with this, about 1,800 litres of jaggery wash was found at Kunderuvagu in Stuvartupuram village under Vedullapalli police station limits. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said, “We want to eliminate ID liquor manufacturing in the district in the next two months.”

As part of this, extensive raids will be conducted across the district and strict action will be taken to prevent the illegal manufacturing, selling of ID liquor and ganja in the district.A special SP Bapatla helpline desk has been set up, where people can send information related to any illegal activities. He also called on the public to assist the police by informing them about ID liquor manufacturing.