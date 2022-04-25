Four killed, eight injured in road accident near Andhra Pradesh's Srikalahasti

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 25th April 2022 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Four persons were killed and eight others suffered injuries in a head-on collision between a truck and minivan on Renigunta-Naidupeta highway in Srikalahasti of Tirupati district on Monday's small hours.

According to Srikalahasti Police, the incident took place when a group of 12 persons was returning to their native village after having darshan at Muthyalamma temple located in Turupu Kanupuru village in Chillakur mandal.

When the minivan in which they were traveling was reached to Ardhanaadheeswara temple in Srikalahasti it was hit by a speeding truck in a head-on-collision incident. Three persons died on the spot and one another died while undergoing treatment in SVR Ruia Government General hospital in Tirupati.

Eight other passengers who suffered injuries were shifted to Srikalahasti Area Hospital for treatment initially and later were shifted to SVR Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati city.

Srikalahasti Police rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. Injured were shited hospital and traffic was regulated.  A case has been registered and an investigation is on. The deceased were identified as Arjunaiah, Narasamma, and Kavya, and the identity of another person was not ascertained yet. 

Tirupati district Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy visited Ruia hospital and consoled the accident victims and said that two of the injured patients were shifted to SVIMS. Collector also informed that measures would be taken to prevent accidents in such zones after discussing with Transport department officials.

