Jagan pushed Andhra Pradesh into Rs 7.76-lakh crore debt trap: TDP Leader

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior TDP leader and Opposition Leader in the AP Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu went hammer and tongs against the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his ‘bankrupt’ policies. He said the chief minister has pushed the State into a debt trap of Rs 7.76 lakh crore.

In a statement on Sunday, he said if the chief minister does not stop making more borrowings, the State will suffer a collateral economic loss. Stating that neither corporations nor the government are in a position to clear the debts taken, he questioned who will repay them.

Yanamala claimed that Jagan, who is not confident of coming to power again, is intentionally creating problems for the State. “He is least bothered about the State or people and only concerned about retaining power in 2024 in any manner,” he said.

The TDP leader ridiculed the newly-reformed state cabinet and said it clearly shows Jagan’s inexperience in administration and governance. “People are fed up with immature policies of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. He has made the DBT scheme a farce and cheated people by not keeping his promises,” he said. The former finance minister said people will boot Jagan out of power.