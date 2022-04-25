Pawan Kalyan  is Naidu’s foster son: YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ministers Ambati Rambabu and Gudivada Amarnath lashed out at Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan for his remarks in Eluru on Saturday. They said Pawan who supported the TDP regime in the past has no moral right to speak on farmers, who were ignored by the previous regime. Addressing the media at the party’s central office on Sunday, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu said Pawan had forgotten Chandrababu’s deceit to the farmers, who were left neck-deep in debts.

Naidu failed to keep his promise to waive farm loans and the minister asked Pawan why he had not earlier questioned Naidu. He said Naidu has been trying to bait the Kapu community with Pawan and added that the actor never wanted to come to power. Terming Pawan Kalyan a foster son of Naidu, the minister dared the actor-politician to contest the next general elections alone. He said Pawan has taken up the Rythu Bharosa Yatra under the direction of Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju and with the financial aid of Naidu.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath termed Pawan’s allegations against Jagan “baseless.”