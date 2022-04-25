STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police foil woman’s suicide attempt in Visakhapatnam

The police foiled her attempt and admitted her to King George Hospital as she had bruises in her body from before.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A woman reportedly tried to commit suicide by immolating herself in front of two-town police station in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The police foiled her attempt and admitted her to King George Hospital as she had bruises in her body from before.

The woman, identified as one Prashanti, said she took the step as her earlier visits to the police station requesting police to protect her from a person named Srinu and his wife, who have been giving her life threats, proved futile. Srinu is said to be the woman’s former lover.The police assured her of justice, and said that a case has been registered against Srinu and his wife. Prashanti is being provided medical care in KGH.

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

