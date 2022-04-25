STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Several areas of Andhra Pradesh to witness intense heatwave today: IMD

In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, Komarada in Vizianagaram and Meliaputti in Srikakulam recorded the highest daytime temperature of 44.40 Celsius. 

Daytime temperature of above 400 Celsius was recorded at 111 places in the State on Sunday | G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heatwave conditions prevailed in several parts of the State, particularly in North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, Komarada in Vizianagaram and Meliaputti in Srikakulam recorded the highest daytime temperature of 44.40 Celsius. 

They were followed by Makkuvaa (44.20 Celsius), Navagam (43.70 Celsius), Bhamini (43.60 Celsius), Santakaviti (43.40 Celsius) and Seethanagaram (43.20 Celsius).A daytime temperature of above 400 Celsius was recorded at 111 places in the State on Sunday, compared to 86 places on Saturday.

According to the Meteorological Department forecast, heatwave conditions are likely to intensify tomorrow and become less intense on the subsequent day in the State. As per data provided by the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), severe heatwave conditions prevailed in 12 mandals and heatwave conditions in 32 mandals. Ten mandals in the Anakapalle district and two in Kakinada recorded severe heatwave conditions. 

Ten mandals in Vizianagaram, six in Anakapalle, five in Visakhapatnam, three each in East Godavari and Nellore, one each in Kadapa, Parvathipuram Manyam, Kakinada and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts reported heatwave conditions, the  APSDPS report stated.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning at one or two places in Rayalaseema on Monday and Tuesday under the influence of lower tropospheric southerly and southwesterly winds over the State. Five mandals are likely to experience severe heatwave conditions and 132 others to have heatwave conditions on Monday. On Tuesday, severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in two mandals and heatwave conditions in 78 mandals.

At most places across the State, main thoroughfares wore a deserted look on Saturday and Sunday due to the scorching summer heat. As heatwave conditions are likely to continue for the next couple of days, the district administrations of Vizianagaram, Anantapur and others have issued advisories urging people to stay indoors during the daytime. Voluntary organisations have set up drinking water kiosks at busy places and taken up distribution of buttermilk to quench the thirst of people.

Stay indoors, drink water

North Coastal Andhra region and Rayalaseema area are experiencing hot summer days. Take all precautions to lessen the impact of heatwave.  

