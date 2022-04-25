Vice-President to unveil 100 metre-tall Akasavani tower in Nellore district

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the newly built 100-metre-tall tower at ‘Akasavani’ FM Station in Nellore on April 27. The tower was built at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Ahead of the Vice President’s visit, district collector KVN Chakradhar Babu, along with SP Ch Vijaya Rao inspected all wings of the radio station, besides Venkatachalam Railway station, Swarna Bharathi Trust and Devireddy Sarada Trust in Alluru mandal on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said the Vice President will visit Nellore district on a three-day tour and participate in programmes here. According to the official schedule, Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the 100-metre tower on April 27 and dedicate it to the nation. After the inauguration, the Vice President will interact with elite persons in Nellore during a ‘High Tea’ at the Radio Station. Furthermore, he will visit Alluru Mandal and inaugurate Devireddy Sarada Charitable Trust. It may be recalled that the radio station was inaugurated by Venkaiah Naidu on February 21, 2019. The collector instructed the police and revenue officials to make sure all protocols are followed during the Vice President’s visit.