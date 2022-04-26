194 places in Andhra record above 40 degree Celsius

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heatwave conditions continued to prevail in several parts of the State, particularly in the North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Monday, Chodavaram in Visakhapatnam and Santakaviti in Srikakulam district recorded the highest daytime temperature of 44.1 degree Celsius. They were followed by Ponduru (43.8 Celsius) of Srikakulam district and Ravikavatam (43.4) of Visakhapatnam district. Daytime temperature of above 40 degree Celsius was recorded at 194 places in the State from 8:30 am on Sunday to 8:30 am on Monday. According to the data provided by the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), severe heatwave conditions prevailed in four mandals and heatwave conditions in 30 mandals. Three mandals in Anakapalle district and one in Alluri Sitarama Raju district recorded severe heatwave conditions.

Seven mandals in Nandyal, six in Anakapalle, five in Kadapa, two each in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru and Srikakulam districts, one each in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Parvathipuram Manyam, NTR and Kurnool districts reported heatwave conditions.

According to the Met Department, heatwave conditions are likely to continue for another two-three days. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning at one or two places over Rayalaseema in the next two days under the influence of lower tropospheric southerly and southwesterly winds over the State. One mandal is likely to experience severe heatwave conditions and 55 mandals heatwave conditions on Tuesday. On Wednesday, severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in four mandals and heatwave conditions in 70 mandals.

Heatwave predicted in 56 mandals

