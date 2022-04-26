Andhra govt proposes GPS, employee unions insist on old scheme 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government held talks with the employees’ unions on Monday over abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). The government proposed the Guarantee Pension Scheme (GPS) in place of the CPS. But the employees’ unions rejected the proposal and insisted that the CPS be abolished and the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) be continued.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma participated in the talks. Buggana said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is in favour of providing the maximum benefit to government employees after retirement. However, the OPS implementation became a big challenge not only in India but also in other countries

As the OPS implementation is an impossible task going by the financial position of the State, keeping the welfare of employees in view, the government is planning to implement the GPS, Buggana explained.

The Finance Minister urged the employees’ union leaders to come up with suggestions so as to take steps for rolling out the GPS. Sajjala said the government is of the view that the GPS implementation is more beneficial to employees as an alternative to the CPS and OPS.

Ministers’ panel to hold talks with staff

The government also made a powerpoint presentation on the GPS. However, leaders of the employees’ unions, including Bandi Srinivas, Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and others, asserted that the employees are not seeking a new pension scheme but only demanding the abolition of the CPS as promised by Jagan during his election campaign. The State government has constituted a ministers committee to hold further talks with the employees’ union leaders on the CPS. The committee includes ministers Botcha Satyanarayana (Education), Buggana Rajendranath (Finance) and Audimulapu Suresh (Municipal Administration), Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma.