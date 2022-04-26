Andhra Pradesh housing corporation gets Hudco award

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation has got the best Performance Award from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (Hudco) for effectively implementing various housing schemes. Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain received the award from Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri at a function in New Delhi on Monday.

Expressing happiness for getting the Hudco award, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh congratulated officials of the Housing Department for their efforts to achieve the set targets in implementing various housing schemes. Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken up a massive housing programme to construct more than 30 lakh units in the State in two phases, the minister said 15.75 lakh houses are being constructed in the first phase.

The minister exhorted the officials to strive to complete the construction of houses taken up in the first phase as per schedule. The Hudco had taken into consideration several aspects, including grounding of units, levelling of layouts, geo-tagging, geo-mapping and uploading bills in time, in announcing the award to the AP State Housing Corporation.

