Drunk labourer in Andhra smashes son to death

A daily wage labourer, under the influence of alcohol, killed his 11-month-old son by smashing him to the ground in Pullimadugu village of Mancherial district, on Monday.

Published: 26th April 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD : A daily wage labourer, under the influence of alcohol, killed his 11-month-old son by smashing him to the ground in Pullimadugu village of Mancherial district, on Monday. The accused, B Naresh, who is an alcoholic would often quarrel with his wife Jyothi, after consuming liquor. His wife also works as a labourer at the brick kiln. 

On Monday, he picked up a fight with her over money to buy alcohol. During the argument, Naresh, who was already drunk at that point, noticed his 11-month-old son Srikrishna crying. He then picked the infant up from the cot and smashed him to the ground. Srikrishna sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. After being alerted, Ramakrishnapur police shifted the body to Mancherial Government Hospital for autopsy. The police have also registered a case and started the probe.

