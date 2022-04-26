STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor meets President, CJI, Home Minister in New Delhi 

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan had a busy day in the national capital on Monday.

Published: 26th April 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan with President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan had a busy day in the national capital on Monday. Apart from meeting several VIPs visiting Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, the Governor called on President of India Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

Keeping aside protocol, the Governor called on Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, at his official residence. Earlier, Governor  Harichandan called on Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at their respective offices. The Governor was accompanied by Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia.  Harichandan will return to Vijayawada on Tuesday.

