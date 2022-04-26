Governor meets President, CJI, Home Minister in New Delhi 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan had a busy day in the national capital on Monday. Apart from meeting several VIPs visiting Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, the Governor called on President of India Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Keeping aside protocol, the Governor called on Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, at his official residence. Earlier, Governor Harichandan called on Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at their respective offices. The Governor was accompanied by Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia. Harichandan will return to Vijayawada on Tuesday.