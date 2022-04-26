STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Several areas in Guntur, Andhra faces water scarcity

Water problems were reported at Gujjanagunda, SVN Colony, and merged villages.

Published: 26th April 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

water scarcity

( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Several people in the faraway areas and villaged merged with GMC are reportedly facing water scarcity. Currently, the population of the city is around 10 lakh and about 125 million gallons of water is being supplied to the people each day, which is far from sufficient.

Water problems were reported at Gujjanagunda, SVN Colony, and merged villages. In order to resolve the water problems, the officials are making proposals to increase the capacity of Sangam Jagarlamudi Head Water Works. The entire city gets water from Takkellapadu and Sangam Jagarlamdui plants.

In 2010, 10 villages were merged with GMC, including Gorantla, Reddypalem, Pedapalakaluru, Nallapadu, Chowdavaram, Naidupet, Potturu, Ankireddypalem, Etukuru, Budampadu villages. Since then, the civic body has been providing drinking water through water tankers. In 2019, under the AMRUT scheme, a drinking water project was initiated at Gorantla with `33 crore. The 53 MLD-project includes a 10-km pipeline and two reservoirs—one with 600 KL capacity and another with 4,200 KL capacity.

Due to various reasons, including delay in getting required permissions, unavailability of suitable land, and the Covid-19 pandemic, the project got delayed. The villagers are hoping for the project to be completed as about 2.34 lakh people will get sufficient water. Recently, Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri inspected the progress of works and instructed officials to complete the remaining works at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Water scarcity
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp