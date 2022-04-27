Andhra govt wants power demand to be reviewed every day, uninterrupted supply to farmers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has instructed the ground-level staff of discoms to review the power demand and supply situation on a daily basis and ensure that there is no interruption in the power supply to farmers.

At a review meeting with energy department officials on Tuesday, the minister said the role of discoms in distribution of power is vital, more so to farmers. “It is time to ensure that power pilferage, overload, low-voltage issues are addressed with a firm hand,” he stressed.

“If there is a transformer failure, disrupting the supply of free power to farms, the equipment should be replaced on top priority. It should not take more than a week, because any such delay will lead to farmers suffering losses,” he said while pointing out the complaints of delay in repairing or replacing failed transformers.

At the same time, he emphasised the need for installing good quality of transformers and bringing down their failure rate. Transformers should only be procured after quality testing,. The estimated expenditure for the same is Rs 4,113 crore, he noted.

On the electricity supply to Jagananna Colonies, he wanted the works on street lights, drinking water supply and house electrification be done in an expedited manner. He said 14.8 lakh plots in 10,067 layouts under phase-1 of Jagananna colonies has to be provided with power connectivity, which is estimated to cost Rs 4,500 crore.

On the occasion, the energy department officials briefed the minister about the current status of smart metres as per the directions of the Central government. They said a total of 59.19 lakh smart metres have to be installed across the State under RDSS, of which 46.41 crore has to be installed by December 2023 and another 12.77 lakh by March 2025. Energy secretary B Sreedhar, Transco vigilance JMD Malla Reddy, Discom CMDs J Padma Janardhan REddy, K Santosh RAo and H Harinath Rao and other officials were present.