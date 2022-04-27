STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra govt’s iftar today, Rs 5 lakh given to each district

Iftar is being organised simultaneously in all 26 district headquarters for which Rs 80 lakh has been sanctioned.

Workers make arrangements for Iftar at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements are being made for Iftar to be hosted by the State government at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium on Wednesday.Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the chief guest. Deputy Chief Minister (Minorities Welfare) Amjad Basha along with MLC Talasila Raghuram, MLAs Vellampalle Srinivas Rao, Malladi Vishnuvardhan, NTR district collector S Dilli Rao, DRO K Mohan Kumar inspected the arrangements being made at IGMC for the Iftar. 

“This is the first time, Iftar is being organised by the YSRC government, as the last two years, due to Covid-19, the same could not be done. Iftar is being organised simultaneously in all 26 district headquarters for which Rs 80 lakh has been sanctioned. Each district has been provided Rs 5 lakh,” Amjad Basha said and added that at IGMC, they are expecting 8,000 people. 

Former minister Velampalle Srinivas Rao said before attending Iftar, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Musafil Khana in Vijayawada One Town constructed at a cost of Rs 15 crore. 
He will also interact with Mulism elders.He said while the previous TDP government failed to help minorities, their government is making every effort to ensure the welfare of minorities, which is evident from the priority given to them in nominated posts. 

