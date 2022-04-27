Andhra High Court respite for Ashok, Sunitha in ED case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday stayed the implementation of the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate against MANSAS Trust chairman and former Union minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and his sister Raja Vasireddy Sunitha.

The summons were issued regarding lands in Mylapuram in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The court found fault with the agency filing Enforcement Case Information Report and asked the ED to place before it all records pertaining to the case.

Justice D Ramesh issued interim orders to this affect. The case pertains to two separate petitions filed by Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Sunitha challenging the ED summons, asking them to appear before it.