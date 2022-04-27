STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra: Patient’s family accuses KGH staff of misbehaviour

The family alleged that the staff also demanded a bribe to provide basic medical services.

Published: 27th April 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 06:26 AM

King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: An altercation took place between attendants of a patient and the staff of King George Hospital (KGH) here on Tuesday. The attendants of a patient, who came from Penugollu Dharmavaram village in S Rayavaram mandal, alleged that the KGH staff misbehaved with them by not letting them leave the hospital in their own vehicle and forced them to opt for the hospital ambulance.

The staff even kept the patient’s discharge letter with them and the ambulance driver thrashed one of them, the attendants said. The family alleged that the staff also demanded a bribe to provide basic medical services. “The staff allotted our bed to another patient the next minute we were discharged. But they did not give us the discharge letter. The ambulance driver refused to give the case sheet. When questioned, the driver got angry and hit me on my nose, which resulted in bleeding,” rued a family member. 

However, Dr Mythili, Superintendent of KGH, denied the allegations and said the fight broke out between the patient’s attendants and a security guard, and not a single staff member was involved in the incident. “Upon receiving a complaint from the security guards, I immediately directed the Head of Department of Gynaecology to inquire the matter,” she told TNIE, adding that the patient’s family was asked to be in the hospital, but it refused to stay. “The security guard has been,” she said.Speaking on the allegation of staff demanding bribes,  Dr Mythili said no patient has come forward to name any staffer.

