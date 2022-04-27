Andhra: Women’s panel member seeks TDP Chief Naidu’s apology

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the attitude adopted by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and the behaviour of his partymen during his visit to Old Government General Hospital in Vijayawada to enquire about the condition of a rape survivor, State Women’s Commission member Jayasri Reddy has demanded an apology from the Leader of Opposition.She accused Naidu and his party men of behaving in a threatening manner at the hospital, making every patient and their attendants, including the person he came to meet, uncomfortable.

“Everyone thought the hospital was being attacked, and the patients were worried,” she said. Jayasri questioned is it the way to visit a person in a hospital, that too a rape survivor. “Does a person, who was chief minister for 14 years and leader of opposition for 13 years, unaware of the behaviour to be adopted while visiting a hospital. When a person is going to visit a victim of an atrocity with cameras and hundreds of men, can we call it consolation or an attempt to get political mileage?” she asked.

Bringing cameras and taking photos and videos of the survivor and her family are violations of several rules, she said and stressed the need for conducting an inquiry into such violations and booking such persons as per law.The Women’s Commission member asked the TDP chief to think of the possible effect of such a visit with a crowd and paraphernalia on the mind of the survivor. “When the Women’s Commission chairperson was there and as the issue is related to women, should he not allow her first and later visit to console the victim?,” she wondered

Taking exception to the silence of Naidu when his men were insulting the Women’s Commission chairperson, she said the TDP chief was holding press meet after press meet on the issue. “What is the meaning of Naidu not expressing any remorse over the incident and not tendering an apology?” she questioned.

TDP releases book on crime against women in AP

TDP MLAs, MPs, leaders and workers will hold dharnas in all 175 assembly constituency headquarters on Wednesday in protest against the YSRC government’s ‘failure’ to punish culprits in 800 cases of atrocities against women. The TDP leaders challenged AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma to do justice for these victimised women instead of giving ‘unauthoritative notices’ to Naidu. The TDP released a book titled ‘Ooriko Unmadi Jagan palanalo’