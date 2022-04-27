AP to seek TN, Karnataka help to check red sanders’ smuggling

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Environment and Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has asserted that steps are being taken to curb the menace of red sanders smuggling. He said that coordination meetings will be conducted involving forest and police officials from the neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to prevent illegal transportation of the precious logs.

Conducting a review with the forest and police department officials in the Secretariat on Tuesday, Peddireddy said that as smugglers from the bordering states are resorting to the illegal transportation of the red sanders logs, it is better to conduct meetings with the officials of the neighbouring states to share the information of smugglers and to step up vigil on the movements of old offenders. Peddireddy said that steps will be taken to conduct a meeting with the ministers of the bordering states after discussing with the Chief Minister. The meeting with the ministers will be held in AP, Tamil Nadu or Karnataka.

The minister felt that usage of technology, strengthening taskforce and coordination with the bordering states are important to control smuggling of the red sander logs.He said the state government sought the approval of the Centre for auctioning the seized logs. Once getting permissions, the logs will be auctioned. Stating that red sanders spread across an area of 5.30 lakh hectares, he said the responsibility to protect the precious trees lies on everyone.

Govt to auction seized logs

Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the government will auction the seized red sanders logs after getting nod from Centre

Red logs

5,376 metric tonnes of seized red sanders logs with govt

30% of revenue will be utilised for conservation of red trees

5.30 lakh hectares: Area of red sanders in State

Cases filed

1,852 - Total number of non-bailable cases filed on illegal transportation of red sander smugglers from 2015 to 2022

1,375 - chargesheets filed

1,762 - vehicles seized