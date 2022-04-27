STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP to seek TN, Karnataka help to check red sanders’ smuggling

The minister felt that usage of technology, strengthening taskforce and coordination with the bordering states are important to control smuggling of the red sander logs. 

Published: 27th April 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

sand mining

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Environment and Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has asserted that steps are being taken to curb the menace of red sanders smuggling. He said that coordination meetings will be conducted involving forest and police officials from the neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to prevent illegal transportation of the precious logs.

Conducting a review with the forest and police department officials in the Secretariat on Tuesday, Peddireddy said that as smugglers from the bordering states are resorting to the illegal transportation of the red sanders logs, it is better to conduct meetings with the officials of the neighbouring states to share the information of smugglers and to step up vigil on the movements of old offenders. Peddireddy said that steps will be taken to conduct a meeting with the ministers of the bordering states after discussing with the Chief Minister. The meeting with the ministers will be held in AP, Tamil Nadu or Karnataka.

The minister felt that usage of technology, strengthening taskforce and coordination with the bordering states are important to control smuggling of the red sander logs.He said the state government sought the approval of the Centre for auctioning the seized logs. Once getting permissions, the logs will be auctioned. Stating that red sanders spread across an area of 5.30 lakh hectares, he said the responsibility to protect the precious trees lies on everyone.

Govt to auction seized logs 
Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the government will auction the seized red sanders logs after getting nod from Centre  

Red logs 
5,376 metric tonnes of seized red sanders logs with govt 
30% of revenue will be utilised for conservation of red trees
5.30 lakh hectares: Area of red sanders in State 

Cases filed 
1,852 - Total number of non-bailable cases filed on illegal transportation of red sander smugglers from 2015 to 2022
1,375 - chargesheets filed
1,762 - vehicles seized

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Tamil Nadu Andhra Pradesh sand mining
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp