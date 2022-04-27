Heatwave to continue for two or three days in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There is no respite from heatwave in the State, which is reeling under scorching summer heat and more hot days are in offing with the met department predicting the situation to continue for some more time. In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday, Bandi Atmakur in Kurnool district recorded the highest daytime temperature of 44.3 degree Celsius.

It was followed by Navagam (43.9 degree Celsius) of Srikakulam district, Krishnagiri (43.8 degree Celsius) of Kurnool district, Meliaputi of Srikakulam district, Bollavaram and Bethamcherla of Kurnool district and Kondaigudem of East Godavari district with 43.4 degree Celsius.Daytime temperature of above 40 degree Celsius was recorded at 222 places in the State from 8:30 am on Monday to 8:30 am on Tuesday.

According to the data provided by the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), severe heatwave conditions prevailed in one mandal and heatwave conditions in 17 mandals. One mandal in Kadapa district recorded severe heatwave conditions. Ten mandals in Anakapalle, one each in one each in Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitharama Raju, East Godavari, Krishna, Nandyal, Kadapa and Eluru districts reported heatwave conditions.

According to the Met Department, heatwave conditions are likely to continue for another 2-3 days. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning at one or two places over Rayalaseema on Wednesday under the influence of lower tropospheric southerly and southwesterly winds. Two mandals may experience severe heatwave conditions and 35 mandals heatwave Wednesday, and on Thursday severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in two mandals and heatwave in 72 mandals.