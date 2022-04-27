STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hold surprise raids on edible oil traders: Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao

On Tuesday, the minister discussed steps that need to be taken to arrest the price rise of edible oil.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao has directed officials concerned to initiate stern action against traders caught selling edible oil at high prices. On Tuesday, the minister discussed steps that need to be taken to arrest the price rise of edible oil. He asked the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) officials to conduct surprise checks and register bind over cases if traders are found guilty of unauthorised stockpiling or creating artificial shortage of edible oil.

“It is the responsibility of the department to make sure that the general public are not affected, and that traders do not hike the rates of edible oil and other essentials. Special stalls should be set up at Rythu Bazars and municipal markets to ensure oil are sold below the market price,” Nageswara Rao added.

The minister further said that based on the reports provided by the planning department, zonal-wise cooking oil rates should be monitored by the authorities at all times. Also, the officials must have good understanding of the situation and take decisions from time to time. 

The civil supplies officials were also asked to hold meetings with manufacturers, leading brands, importers and suppliers. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to ensure that non-profits offer affordable prices to consumers, so that authorities can take steps to control the rise in prices.” 

Civil Supplies Corporation VC and MDVeerapandian, V&E director general, ex-officio and principal secretary Shankha Brata Bagchi, Principal Secretary (Marketing Corporation) Madhusudan Reddy, AP Oilfed VC and MD C Babu Rao were also present.

‘Use soya, rice oil’

“AP Oilfed offers Vijaya’s cooking oil in all Rythu Bazars, which should be sold to the public at a price lower than the market price... As there are restrictions on palm oil import, people should be encouraged to use soybean and rice oil,” the civil supplies minister said 

