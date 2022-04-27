Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu unlikely to appear before commission today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu is unlikely to appear before the AP Women Commission Chairperson on Wednesday. Flaying the Women Commission chairperson for issuing summons to Naidu, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh sought to know if it was wrong on part of the TDP chief to console the family members of the rape survivor.

“I am asking the Women Commission chairperson why our leader should appear before the Commission? Was it for consoling the victim and her family? Or for confronting the government on behalf of the family members?’’ the TDP leader asked. Speaking to mediapersons as part of his visit to Vaddeswaram village in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency on Tuesday, Lokesh said that it is time for the people to think whether it is fair to register cases and summon a leader like Naidu, who served as chief minister for so many years.

Alleging that 800 odd incidents of crime against women took place during the YSRC regime, the TDP MLC alleged that the Women Commission chairperson did not respond to those incidents and now summoned Naidu for consoling the family members of a rape survivor.He alleged that though the miscreants committed crime against women walking free, the Women’s Commission did nothing.