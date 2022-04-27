Pay Rs 50 more for watching Chiru’s 'Acharya' in theatres

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has permitted the managements of cinema theatres to enhance ticket prices for Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starring film Acharya by Rs 50 for all classes for 10 days from its release date on April 29. In February, a Tollywood delegation led by Chiranjeevi called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office, Tadepalli, urging the government to enhance the ticket prices for big budget films.

On March 7, the government released GO No. 13 fixing movie ticket prices. As per the GO, if the budget of a movie exceeds Rs 100 crore, the government will allow theatre managements to increase ticket prices, on a case to case basis. However, 20 per cent of the movie should be filmed in AP. For RRR, the government has allowed to increase ticket prices by Rs 75.