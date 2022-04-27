STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pay Rs 50 more for watching Chiru’s 'Acharya' in theatres

Published: 27th April 2022 06:31 AM

A worker sanitises inside a theatre hall at PVR ICON ahead of the scheduled reopening of cinema theatres on October 15 in New Delhi

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has permitted the managements of cinema theatres to enhance ticket prices for Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starring film Acharya by Rs 50 for all classes for 10 days from its release date on April 29. In February, a Tollywood delegation led by Chiranjeevi called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office, Tadepalli, urging the government to enhance the ticket prices for big budget films. 

On March 7, the government released GO No. 13 fixing movie ticket prices. As per the GO, if the budget of a movie exceeds Rs 100 crore, the government will allow theatre managements to increase ticket prices, on a case to case basis. However, 20 per cent of the movie should be filmed in AP. For RRR, the  government has allowed to increase ticket prices by Rs 75. 

