Police take up combing operations in Alluri district, Andhra

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The torching of a Hyderabad-bound bus reportedly by Maoists near Chintur in the agency area of Alluri Sitaramaraju district late on Sunday night has put the police machinery in the State on alert.The police told Express that around 50 Maoists entered Andhra Pradesh from Dandakaranya (Chhattisgarh) and set the bus on fire after asking passengers to alight from it. “The Maoists resorted to this act in the wake of a strike-call given by the Dandakaranya division committee on Sunday. The private bus was carrying 50 passengers from Nabarangpur, Odisha to Hyderabad,” they added.

According to ASP Krishnakanth, police forces have taken up combing operations, and security in the areas has been tightened.It may be noted that it is the first such incident in the area after the formation of Alluri Sitaramaraju district.Rampachodavaram and Chintur ITDAs consist of 11 mandals.These areas were merged with Paderu against the will of the locals, who need to travel 350 km to reach the district headquarters.