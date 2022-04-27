STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Several areas in Prakasam district, Andhra face water scarcity

The RWS wing will conduct a ground survey on available water resources in the district.

water scarcity

( Express Illustration)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: Twelve colonies on the outskirts of Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) limits and 267 habitations in the western Prakasam district are facing water scarcity, which is a regular affair every summer.The Rural Water Supply wing has begun supplying water with tankers to around 95 habitations in rural areas and the OMC water supply wing is supplying water to 12 and some parts of the City on alternate days and for a few once in two days duration.These areas face a water crisis due to lack of sufficient water sources.

Areas belonging to the western parts of the district, including Kanigiri, Markapur, Giddalur and Yerragonda Palem Assembly segments face severe water problems every summer.The RWS wing will conduct a ground survey on available water resources in the district. The government has recently approved DPR for Rs 400 crore ‘Gundlakamma Water Supply Scheme’. With this, the OMC will provide nearly 7,000 tap connections within the OMC limits.

In addition to that, bills for water tankers which previously supplied water are reportedly pending. Due to this, some tanker owners are not coming forward to supply water and demanding the authorities to clear pending bills.

“On the directives of the district Collector, we are doing ground-level surveys regarding the available water resources, including old borewells, village tanks, CPW schemes. We will check if they are in working condition. If required, repairs will be done. We will submit a detailed report in this regard to the government and take necessary measures to restore water supply,” SK Mardan Ali, superintendent engineer (SE), RWS told TNIE.

