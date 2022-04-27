STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SSC exams from today in Andhra after two year gap

In a first, board to supply 24-page booklets for writing answers; 3,776 centres readied

Published: 27th April 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

School staff making arrangements a day before the SSC exams are to begin, at Madhuranagar Municipal School in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday | G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 6.22 lakh students will appear for Class 10 examinations to begin in the State from Wednesday amid strict Covid protocols. Of the total, 3.20 lakh students are boys and the remaining girls. The exam will be held in 3,776 centres from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. 

Owing to the Covid protocols, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Board has increased the number of examination centres to 3,776 centres from the earlier 2,000-odd. Drinking water facilities, deployment of ANMs, free transportation to the centres and strict police vigil have been arranged for the examinees.

Director of Government Examinations D Devanand Reddy on Tuesday said the State didn’t conduct the exams for the last two years due to the pandemic and had passed all students. “Given the decline in Covid cases this year, the exams will be held and, for the first time, the board is supplying a 24-page booklet in which students need to attempt their answers,” he said.

Reddy added 156 flying squads and 292 sitting squads were deployed to prevent malpractice during the exams. Only 16 students will be allowed to sit in a room against 24 earlier, in the wake of the Covid guidelines and to prevent students from resorting to mass copying,” he said, adding that paper evaluation will take place between May 13 and 22.

Comments

