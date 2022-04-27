Tourism Minister Roja launches renovated ‘Bodhsiri’ service in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism Minister RK Roja on Tuesday launched the renovated ‘Bodhsiri’ boat service at Punnami Ghat on the banks of Krishna River here. Around Rs 25 to Rs 30 lakh was spent by the tourism department for its renovation.Addressing media persons, Roja said that she was happy to relaunch the ‘Bodhsiri’ boat, which was launched by former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy in 2004.

Steps would be taken to provide better facilities to tourists, she said and added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accorded top priority to improving the tourism sector. “We will take all measures to prevent boat accidents in the State,” she said.

Roja further proceeded to Bhavani Island in the relaunched boat and held her maiden review meeting on tourism and development activities to be taken up at tourist spots in the State. During the meeting, she said that there is a lot of potential to develop tourist destinations in the State and directed all authorities to work for the integrated development of the tourism sector in the next one-and-a-half years. Promotional activities should take place within the stipulated time with the cooperation of the officers and staff, she instructed the officials concerned.

The Tourism Minister further said that the Chief Minister stressed on safety of the people, which would be the first priority, while providing facilities to tourists. In all, the State has 45 tourism boats and 25 private boats for tourists. Boats are being monitored through nine control rooms across the State. Steps will be taken to develop tourism hubs to attract foreign tourists, Roja said.

The Covid pandemic left its impact on the tourism revenue which declined slightly. “We are in talks with stakeholders to strengthen the tourism sector and develop tourism in PPP mode. Boating has been halted in some places due to boat accidents and will resume shortly,” Roja said and directed the officials to prepare plans for setting up Shilparamams in all 26 districts in the State.

Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava said that tourism will be developed as per the directions of the Chief Minister. The Centre has approved two ropeway projects in the State and works will begin soon. Berm Park and Srisailam will soon have ropeway projects, he said. AP Tourism managing director and CEO K Kanna Baby gave a detailed presentation to the minister over the steps being taken for tourism development in the State. Andhra Pradesh has bagged the Best Tourism Policy Award in the country.

The review meeting was attended by HODs, Chief Engineers, Executive Directors and other officials of the Tourism Development Corporation.