Andhra: Vijayasai replaces Sajjala in key ruling party post 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC on Tuesday made minor changes to responsibilities given to the senior party leaders. Soon after overhauling his Cabinet, YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had appointed regional coordinators and also district presidents. While senior leaders were given the charge of regional coordinators, those who aspired for a Cabinet berth or those who were dropped were made the district presidents.

Party general secretary and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy was made the coordinator of regional coordinators and district presidents while another senior and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, who was the regional coordinator of north Andhra districts, was relieved from the post and made the in-charge of all party-affiliated wings.

Making changes in the appointments, the party Tuesday appointed Vijayasai Reddy as the coordinator of regional coordinators and district presidents as well as the in-charge of all party associated wings. Sajjala, on the other hand, was stripped of his previous post and was made the coordinator of MLAs and media.

Meanwhile, Jagan is likely to hold a key meeting with his cabinet ministers and party regional coordinators, district presidents and those leading the associated wings on Wednesday for better coordination between the government and the party.

Kakani meets Anil Kumar

Agriculture minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy called on former minister P Anil Kumar Yadav at the latter’s residence in Nellore on Tuesday. The two leaders from Nellore have been at loggerheads with Anil losing his place in the Cabinet and Kakani filling the vacancy.