Visakhapatnam Port Authority  handles 3.7 MT of cargo in one day

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Port Authority handled 3,73,544 MT of cargo on Monday. This is the highest tonnage of cargo handled by the VPA since its inception, surpassing the previous best of 3,70,029 MT handled through 21 vessels in December 2021. Chairman K Ramamohana Rao lauded the traffic wing of the VPA for the achievement. He also advised the department to work harder for the continuous growth of the VPA. He praised traffic manager for his efforts towards the record cargo handling.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
LIC to list on stock exchanges on May 17
PM interacts with chief ministers on emerging COVID-19 situation
LIC sets price band at Rs 902-949 per share for Rs 21,000 crore IPO, opens May 4
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to visit Thanjavur temple mishap site, meet kin of victims
Google tightens privacy rules for app makers
Reliance Industries becomes first Indian firm to hit Rs 19 lakh crore market valuation mark