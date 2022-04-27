Visakhapatnam Port Authority  handles 3.7 MT of cargo in one day

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Port Authority handled 3,73,544 MT of cargo on Monday. This is the highest tonnage of cargo handled by the VPA since its inception, surpassing the previous best of 3,70,029 MT handled through 21 vessels in December 2021. Chairman K Ramamohana Rao lauded the traffic wing of the VPA for the achievement. He also advised the department to work harder for the continuous growth of the VPA. He praised traffic manager for his efforts towards the record cargo handling.