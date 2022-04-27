STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam Port Authority  handles 3.7 MT of cargo in one day

Chairman K Ramamohana Rao lauded the traffic wing of the VPA for the achievement.

Published: 27th April 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only(File photo| EPS)

Image used for representational purposes only(File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Port Authority handled 3,73,544 MT of cargo on Monday. This is the highest tonnage of cargo handled by the VPA since its inception, surpassing the previous best of 3,70,029 MT handled through 21 vessels in December 2021. Chairman K Ramamohana Rao lauded the traffic wing of the VPA for the achievement. He also advised the department to work harder for the continuous growth of the VPA. He praised traffic manager for his efforts towards the record cargo handling.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp